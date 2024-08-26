AMD Kria Development Boards To Enjoy Wayland Support With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu maker Canonical partnered with AMD for supporting Ubuntu Linux on the AMD-Xilinx Kria development boards for their UltraScale+ / Versal Adaptive SoC evaluation kit. Currently the official builds are based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS but it appears an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS build is being worked on and will come complete with Wayland support.
For the past few years there have been various Kria System-on-Modules starter kits and Canonical and AMD-Xilinx teamed up for offering Ubuntu Linux on these Adaptive SoCs.
With the AMD Kria System-on-Modules starter kits for AI and robotics and other use-cases, AMD tends to direct their users to running Ubuntu Linux. Canonical for their part offers a dedicated AMD (Xilinx) download page of Ubuntu Linux images catered for these boards. While that is currently pointing to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support is in the works.
It makes sense with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS having plenty of newer software, a much newer kernel, and all-around is the better choice for new installations moving forward. Canonical desktop engineer Daniel van Vugt noted in this week's Ubuntu desktop team update, he's been working with Canonical's Devices Engineering team as well to get Wayland support for the AMD Kria working in Noble (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS). So with the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS upgrade for the AMD Kria boards it will be complete with a Wayland-based experience rather than X11.
There's no word on any other details or planned release date of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS images for the AMD Kria hardware.
