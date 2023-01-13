AMD Updates P-State "Guided Autonomous Mode" Support For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 13 January 2023 at 06:31 AM EST. 3 Comments
AMD --
Back in December AMD posted P-State Linux driver patches for implementing a "Guided Autononmous Mode" of operation to complement the existing the passive mode used by the amd_pstate driver and the pending fully-autonomous/EPP mode that has seen many patch revisions in recent months. While much of AMD's engineering focus has been on getting the P-State EPP code upstreamed, out today is the second iteration of that Guided Autonomous Mode support.

The AMD Guided Autonomous Mode support was summed up as: "OS scaling governor specifies min and max frequencies/ performance levels through `Minimum Performance` and `Maximum Performance` register, and PMFW can autonomously select an operating frequency in this range." Benchmarks posted by AMD with the Guided Autonomous Mode patches showed it performing well with the AMD 4th Gen EPYC "Genoa" processors and better than the default passive mode or using the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver.


While AMD has been working to get P-State EPP support upstreamed for Linux 6.3, the Guided Autonomous Mode patches were updated today and it's looking like they too could possibly follow suit into the next kernel version. The v2 patches don't have much in the way of changes besides fixing an issue with shared memory systems and then re-basing this code atop the latest EPP driver patches.


The v2 patches can be found on the mailing list for testing and hopefully this Guided Autonomous Mode and EPP work will both be ready in time for next month's Linux 6.3 cycle. Stay tuned and once this work is on approach for landing I'll be around with some fresh Linux power/performance benchmarks for both EPYC and Ryzen processors.
3 Comments
Related News
System76 Teasing New Pangolin Laptop Powered By AMD Ryzen
AMD Updates Linux Patches For Automatic IBRS On Zen 4
More AMD Zen 4 Tuning Ongoing For GCC 13 Compiler
AMD Rolling Out New Website Area For Zen Software Studio
DragonFlyBSD Adds Temperature Sensor Support For AMD Zen 3 / Zen 4
More AMD Zen 4 Compiler Code Merged For GCC 13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop