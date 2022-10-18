AMD Develops New "GI-1.0" Open-Source Global Illumination Tech

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 October 2022 at 06:20 PM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
AMD under their GPUOpen umbrella has published a paper on their new technology dubbed "GI-1.0" that is a fast, scalable two-level radiance caching scheme for real-time global illumination. This means of real-time global illumination says it can deliver comparable quality to other GI implementations while said to be much faster. GI-1.0 will be open-source, AMD says, but the code isn't yet published.

GI-1.0 is a new approach for real-time global illumination with quality results comparable or superior to other solutions while reportedly performing great and will be open-source.


AMD / GPUOpen GI-1.0


GI-1.0 employs two caching schemes and aims to provide efficient global illumination for real-time rendering pipelines without the need for any content pre-processing while still delivering high lighting fidelity.

Those interested in all the technical details around GI-1.0 can be found via the GPUOpen.com whitepaper. Unfortunately the source code to GI-1.0 isn't yet public but it's said to be coming soon according to the AMD researchers.
4 Comments
Related News
RadeonSI Driver Lands Multi-Slice Video Encoding For AVC/HEVC
The State Of RADV's Vulkan Mesh Shading Support
Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan Ray-Tracing Performance Continues Improving
Radeon ROCm 5.3 Released With New APIs, Fine Grain Support
AMD Revises Work On GPU Workload Hinting For Linux
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands APU Fix For Red Dead Redemption 2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression
KDE Plasma 5.26 Released With Many Great Desktop Improvements