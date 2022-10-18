AMD Develops New "GI-1.0" Open-Source Global Illumination Tech

AMD under their GPUOpen umbrella has published a paper on their new technology dubbed "GI-1.0" that is a fast, scalable two-level radiance caching scheme for real-time global illumination. This means of real-time global illumination says it can deliver comparable quality to other GI implementations while said to be much faster. GI-1.0 will be open-source, AMD says, but the code isn't yet published.GI-1.0 is a new approach for real-time global illumination with quality results comparable or superior to other solutions while reportedly performing great and will be open-source.



AMD / GPUOpen GI-1.0