AMD Develops New "GI-1.0" Open-Source Global Illumination Tech
AMD under their GPUOpen umbrella has published a paper on their new technology dubbed "GI-1.0" that is a fast, scalable two-level radiance caching scheme for real-time global illumination. This means of real-time global illumination says it can deliver comparable quality to other GI implementations while said to be much faster. GI-1.0 will be open-source, AMD says, but the code isn't yet published.
GI-1.0 is a new approach for real-time global illumination with quality results comparable or superior to other solutions while reportedly performing great and will be open-source.
GI-1.0 employs two caching schemes and aims to provide efficient global illumination for real-time rendering pipelines without the need for any content pre-processing while still delivering high lighting fidelity.
Those interested in all the technical details around GI-1.0 can be found via the GPUOpen.com whitepaper. Unfortunately the source code to GI-1.0 isn't yet public but it's said to be coming soon according to the AMD researchers.
