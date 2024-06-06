Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
New AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU Target "GFX1152" Appears In Open-Source Linux Driver
GFX1150 is for AMD Strix Point and GFX1151 is for Strix Point Halo. Now there's a new variant beginning to appear in the open-source driver stack, GFX1152 for as yet unknown product(s).
The AMD patch enabling GFX1152 for the AMDGPU shader compiler back-end confirms it's still for an APU as opposed to any discrete GPU refresh. At least from the compiler back-end perspective, GFX1152 is neatly identical to GFX1150 (GFX1151 is slightly different with "Feature1_5xVGPRs" set for having more VGPR registers) with just adding various new checks on conditional statements for this new variant. No new features are otherwise shown at this point for GFX1152.
It's with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series debuting in July where the RDNA 3.5 graphics are making their initial debut. The GFX1150 / GFX1151 support in the open-source AMD Linux driver stack has been coming together for months but with GFX1152 only appearing now is likely for some later product or possibly some semi-custom silicon solution. As of now it remains to be seen what this new AMD GFX1152 variant is for AMD APUs with RDNA 3.5 graphics, but it's coming and is now in the LLVM codebase while the rest of the AMD driver enablement for that graphics IP version likely isn't far behind.