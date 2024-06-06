New AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU Target "GFX1152" Appears In Open-Source Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 June 2024 at 01:02 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON
When it comes to the RDNA 3.5 / RDNA 3+ integrated graphics found with upcoming AMD products, the graphics driver IP has been referred to as "GFX1150" and "GFX1151" of the AMD GFX 11.5 graphics IP. But now appearing today within the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler is a new GFX1152 variant.

GFX1150 is for AMD Strix Point and GFX1151 is for Strix Point Halo. Now there's a new variant beginning to appear in the open-source driver stack, GFX1152 for as yet unknown product(s).

AMD GFX1152


The AMD patch enabling GFX1152 for the AMDGPU shader compiler back-end confirms it's still for an APU as opposed to any discrete GPU refresh. At least from the compiler back-end perspective, GFX1152 is neatly identical to GFX1150 (GFX1151 is slightly different with "Feature1_5xVGPRs" set for having more VGPR registers) with just adding various new checks on conditional statements for this new variant. No new features are otherwise shown at this point for GFX1152.

It's with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series debuting in July where the RDNA 3.5 graphics are making their initial debut. The GFX1150 / GFX1151 support in the open-source AMD Linux driver stack has been coming together for months but with GFX1152 only appearing now is likely for some later product or possibly some semi-custom silicon solution. As of now it remains to be seen what this new AMD GFX1152 variant is for AMD APUs with RDNA 3.5 graphics, but it's coming and is now in the LLVM codebase while the rest of the AMD driver enablement for that graphics IP version likely isn't far behind.
2 Comments
Related News
Updated AMD GPU Firmware Makes Valve's Steam Deck More Robust Against Buggy Apps
AMDVLK 2024.Q2.2 Driver Brings Bug Fixes
AMD ROCm 6.1.2 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
AMD Hiring To Improve Their Linux Driver/ROCm Installation Process Across Distributions
AMD Announces Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot For Workstations & Gen AI
VCN5 AV1 Encode & More AMD RDNA4 RADV Support Land In Mesa 24.2
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink