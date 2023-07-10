Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD's Compressonator 4.4 Adds AVX-512 Support
AMD's Compressonator provides various tooling -- both command-line and GUI driven options -- for textures and 3D models to help with texture compression, optimizations, and analysis of said assets. Now that AMD Zen 4 processors have added AVX-512 instruction support, the Compressonator 4.4 release adds AVX-512 as its latest SIMD option alongside SSE4 and AVX2 support. Making use of AVX-512 with the Compressonator should lead to nice compression time speed-ups.
AMD's numbers put it at roughly up to a 50% speed-up for BC1 texture compression with no difference in quality, thanks to AVX-512 with EPYC 9004 and Ryzen 7000 series processors.
The Compressonator 4.4 (v4.4.19) update also has mipmap generation updates, 16-bit PNG support in the Compressonator Framework, improved BC7 codec performance, and other changes.
More details on the Compressonator 4.4 release via GPUOpen.com. The source code plus Windows and Linux binaries are available from GitHub.