AMD's Compressonator 4.4 Adds AVX-512 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 July 2023 at 01:28 PM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
The AMD Compressonator open-source tool suite that is under the GPUOpen umbrella has now added AVX-512 support alongside other enhancements in its v4.4 update.

AMD's Compressonator provides various tooling -- both command-line and GUI driven options -- for textures and 3D models to help with texture compression, optimizations, and analysis of said assets. Now that AMD Zen 4 processors have added AVX-512 instruction support, the Compressonator 4.4 release adds AVX-512 as its latest SIMD option alongside SSE4 and AVX2 support. Making use of AVX-512 with the Compressonator should lead to nice compression time speed-ups.

AMD's numbers put it at roughly up to a 50% speed-up for BC1 texture compression with no difference in quality, thanks to AVX-512 with EPYC 9004 and Ryzen 7000 series processors.

AMD Compressonator logo


The Compressonator 4.4 (v4.4.19) update also has mipmap generation updates, 16-bit PNG support in the Compressonator Framework, improved BC7 codec performance, and other changes.

More details on the Compressonator 4.4 release via GPUOpen.com. The source code plus Windows and Linux binaries are available from GitHub.
