AMD's Brotli-G 1.0 Released With CPU & GPU Decompression

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 January 2024 at 04:31 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Back in November 2022 AMD announced Brotli-G for GPU-accelerated Brotli compression. Brotli has proven very worthwhile for compressing web assets and other material while AMD's Brotli-G modifies the bitstream format to be more optimal for handling by GPUs rather than just relying on CPU (de)compression. Today Brotli-G 1.0 was finally released.

The Brotli-G SDK 1.0 release for lossless compression has an open-source CPU-based compressor and then decompression implementations both for CPUs and GPUs. The bitstream format has been documented and there's also a sample application as part of this software development kit.

Brotli-G


The Brotli-G 1.0 SDK is available under an MIT license from GitHub.

AMD's GPUOpen team also released Compressonator 4.5 today with up to a 20% improvement using Brotli-G compression. The Compressonator 4.5 release is said to make use of the Brotli-G v1.1 SDK compared to today's v1.0 release. The GitHub page mentions the v1.1 release will be published soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Releases HIP RT 2.2 With Multi-Level Instancing
GCC 14 Lands Working Support For AMD RDNA2 & RDNA3 GPU Offloading
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 Brings Gang Submit, Faster Ray-Tracing Pipeline Compilation
GCC 14 Compiler Might Have AMD RDNA3 GPU Support "Working For Most Purposes"
AMD's Advanced Media Framework Adds Pro Vulkan & Experimental RADV Support
Linux Can Now Engage GFXOFF When Running ROCm Compute Apps On RDNA3 GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements