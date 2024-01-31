AMD's Brotli-G 1.0 Released With CPU & GPU Decompression
Back in November 2022 AMD announced Brotli-G for GPU-accelerated Brotli compression. Brotli has proven very worthwhile for compressing web assets and other material while AMD's Brotli-G modifies the bitstream format to be more optimal for handling by GPUs rather than just relying on CPU (de)compression. Today Brotli-G 1.0 was finally released.
The Brotli-G SDK 1.0 release for lossless compression has an open-source CPU-based compressor and then decompression implementations both for CPUs and GPUs. The bitstream format has been documented and there's also a sample application as part of this software development kit.
The Brotli-G 1.0 SDK is available under an MIT license from GitHub.
AMD's GPUOpen team also released Compressonator 4.5 today with up to a 20% improvement using Brotli-G compression. The Compressonator 4.5 release is said to make use of the Brotli-G v1.1 SDK compared to today's v1.0 release. The GitHub page mentions the v1.1 release will be published soon.
Add A Comment