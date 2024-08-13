Apple Silicon OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers Updated In Mesa 24.3 Git
Yesterday was a fresh sync of the Asahi Linux projecr's AGX Gallium3D and Honeykrisp drivers to the upstream Mesa 24.3-devel Git repository. Some 42 patches are now upstream in Mesa for benefiting OpenGL and Vulkan atop Apple Silicon graphics.
Alyssa Rosenzweig has synced the latest AGX Gallium3D and Honeykrisp code that they had been carrying in their Asahi Linux repository to now being upstream within Mesa proper. This latest sync touching around 2k lines of code bumps the user-space API against the latest form used by their yet-to-be-mainlined Rust-based DRM kernel driver, optimizations in the soft fault support, drawIndirectCount support for the Honeykrisp Vulkan driver, other features in that open-source Apple Vulkan driver, various compiler optimizations, and a working compute blitter. The HoneyKrisp driver is making its debut in Mesa 24.3 after being merged last month.
More details on this latest sync of the open-source, reverse-engineered OpenGL and Vulkan driver code for Apple Silicon SoCs can be found via this merge request.
Mesa 24.3 will be out around November as the Q4 feature release to these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. However, one of the main barriers to using these Apple Silicon drivers outside the confines of Asahi Linux is the DRM kernel graphics driver not yet being upstreamed along with various other elements of the Apple Silicon support working their way into the mainline Linux kernel.
