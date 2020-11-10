systemd 247-RC2 Released With Experimental OOMD, Various Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 12 November 2020 at 06:13 AM EST. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Following last month's systemd 247-RC1 release that was headlined by the systemd-oomd service being merged for better low memory / out-of-memory handling and many other changes, a second release candidate is now available.

Systemd 247-RC2 is primarily driven by various fixes that landed the past few weeks but there is also now a FixedRandomDelay= boolean setting for timer units to keep the same randomized delay for that given service, socket units now support Timestamping= with us/ns/off values, and SYSTEMD_SECCOMP=0 can be set as an environment variable for systemd-nspawn to turn off all seccomp filtering. Those are the lingering last minute items on top of all the feature changes in 247-rc1. There has also been HWDB additions such as for the HP ZBook Studio G5 keyboard and Dell microphone mute hotkey, documentation updates, and updates for the systemd tests.

Systemd 247 stable should be out quite soon with normally not seeing more than two release candidates. Those wanting to take 247-rc2 for a whirl can do so via the code on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Systemd 247-RC1 Released With Systemd-OOMD, Systemd-Homed Now Defaults To Btrfs
Systemd 247 Merges Systemd-OOMD For Improving Low-Memory/Out-Of-Memory Handling
Systemd 247 Still Aiming To Integrate systemd-oomd
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Systemd 246 Release Is Imminent With RC2 Released
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes