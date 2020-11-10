systemd 247-RC2 Released With Experimental OOMD, Various Fixes

Following last month's systemd 247-RC1 release that was headlined by the systemd-oomd service being merged for better low memory / out-of-memory handling and many other changes, a second release candidate is now available.
Systemd 247-RC2 is primarily driven by various fixes that landed the past few weeks but there is also now a FixedRandomDelay= boolean setting for timer units to keep the same randomized delay for that given service, socket units now support Timestamping= with us/ns/off values, and SYSTEMD_SECCOMP=0 can be set as an environment variable for systemd-nspawn to turn off all seccomp filtering. Those are the lingering last minute items on top of all the feature changes in 247-rc1. There has also been HWDB additions such as for the HP ZBook Studio G5 keyboard and Dell microphone mute hotkey, documentation updates, and updates for the systemd tests.
Systemd 247 stable should be out quite soon with normally not seeing more than two release candidates. Those wanting to take 247-rc2 for a whirl can do so via the code on GitHub.
Add A Comment