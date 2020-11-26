Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 26 November 2020 at 01:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Systemd 247 is out today as the latest major version of this Linux init system. Like most systemd releases, systemd 247 is very heavy on new features.

Systemd 247 most notably introduces the still-experimental systemd-oomd as the out-of-memory daemon with that Linux OOMD code originally developed by Facebook and later adopted for desktop use-cases. Once stabilized, the goal of systemd-oomd is for improving the behavior when the Linux system is low on memory / under memory pressure.

Beyond systemd-oomd, systemd 247 now defaults to using Btrfs with systemd-homed and other enhancements as outlined below.

- The new systemd-oomd service has been added for monitoring resource contention and can kill processes when memory/swap pressure is above the defined limits. For now this is experimental and just enabled in the developer mode.

- Systemd-homed defaults to using the Btrfs file-system when available for creating home directories in LUKS volumes. The DefaultFileSystemType= option for homed.conf remains available for changing off the default/ Btrfs was chosen since it can grow and shrink the file-system online.

- Systemd's system services now supports "credentials" logic as a means of passing privileged data to services in a safe and secure manner. The intended use-case is around passwords, cryptographic keys, and other per-service private data handling but also possibly less privileged data like usernames and certificates. Systemd-nspawn is among the early users of systemd credentials.

- JSON user records for systemd-homed adds support for "recovery keys" as a means of secondary passphrases for unlocking accounts/home directories.

- Run-time dependencies on a number of libraries are now loaded using dlopen() when found on the system. This allows minimizing the possible dependencies needed by systemd and for constructing more minimal operating system images.

- The systemd-dissect tool for inspecting operating system disk images has now been moved to /usr/bin in being promoted to being an officially supported tool with a stable interface.

- The systemd-repart partitioner can now optionally dump its output in JSON form.

- Setting the SYSTEMD_RDRAND=0 environment variable will now disable RdRand CPU instruction usage even with supported CPUs.

Systemd 247 can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
systemd 247-RC2 Released With Experimental OOMD, Various Fixes
Systemd 247-RC1 Released With Systemd-OOMD, Systemd-Homed Now Defaults To Btrfs
Systemd 247 Merges Systemd-OOMD For Improving Low-Memory/Out-Of-Memory Handling
Systemd 247 Still Aiming To Integrate systemd-oomd
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Systemd 246 Release Is Imminent With RC2 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug