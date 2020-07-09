systemd 246-RC1 Released

The first release candidate of the forthcoming systemd 246 is now available for testing.
With this being the first systemd release since March, there is a lot in store for the v246 milestone. There are many systemd 246 features including new unit settings, the service manager has support for the cgroup v2 freezer, the CPU affinity setting now supports a NUMA value, systemd.hostname= can be used for setting the hostname from the kernel command line during early boot, hardware database updates, systemd-journald now supports Zstd compression, numerous networkd additions, systemd-cryptsetup now supports activating Microsoft BitLocker volumes during boot, systemd-homed improvements, the new systemd-xdg-autostart-generator, and much more. Just yesterday was one of the latest additions of exposing host OS information to containers.
Notably not landed for systemd 246 is the Facebook out-of-memory daemon work as systemd-oomd. It's looking like that might not land until 247 unless it is added at the last minute.
Systemd 246-rc1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
