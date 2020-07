Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes

Systemd 246 is out today as the newest version of this dominant Linux init system and system/service manager. Systemd 246 has a lot of new functionality in time for making it into at least some of the autumn 2020 Linux distributions.Among the many changes to find with systemd 246 are:- Systemd-journald now supports Zstd compression of journal files. Similarly, coredumps collected by systemd-coredump can now make use of Zstd compression.- Tmpfs mounts automatically created by systemd such as for /tmp and /run whill now have a limit of 50% of RAM for /tmp and /dev/sdm while 10% of RAM for other mounts.- The systemd-homed LUKS back-end can now automatically discard empty system blocks when a user logs out.- Systemd-homed also now better protects against potential double data encryption scenarios. Systemd-homed can also support unlocking home directories using FIOD2 security tokens.- Systemd-cryptsetup can now activate Microsoft BitLocker volumes during boot.- A new systemd-xdg-autostart-generator command for generating systemd unit files from XDG autostart .desktop files.- A change from Microsoft that will now expose some host OS information to containers - The system hostname can now be set at boot time with the systemd.hostname= kernel option. There are also other new kernel command like options like systemd.swap= for toggling if SWAP is enabled and systemd.clock-usec= for specifying the Unix time at boot.- Systemd has begun a new hardware database file that is collecting information on PCI and USB devices that correctly auto-suspend. This database is initially based on data from ChromeOS/ChromiumOS.- A number of systemd-networkd improvements. Similarly, systemd-resolved saw a number of improvements including SNI validation for its DNS-over-TLS support.- New settings like ConditionPathIsEncrypted, AssertPathIsEncrypted, ConditionEnvironment, AssertEnvironment, RootHash / RootHashSignature, TimeoutStartFailureMode/TimeoutStopFailureMode, and CoredumpFilter.- Systemd will warn of processes leftover in a unit after that unit has stopped.- The CPU affinity setting in systemd service unit files can now be set to "numa" so their mask is set based on the NUMA mask.- Basic support for the cgroup v2 freezer.- PID1 can automatically load pre-compiled AppArmor policies during early boot.More details on all of the systemd 246 changes via the NEWS file . Those building systemd from source can find it via GitHub