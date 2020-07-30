Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 30 July 2020 at 03:48 PM EDT. 1 Comment
SYSTEMD --
Systemd 246 is out today as the newest version of this dominant Linux init system and system/service manager. Systemd 246 has a lot of new functionality in time for making it into at least some of the autumn 2020 Linux distributions.

Among the many changes to find with systemd 246 are:

- Systemd-journald now supports Zstd compression of journal files. Similarly, coredumps collected by systemd-coredump can now make use of Zstd compression.

- Tmpfs mounts automatically created by systemd such as for /tmp and /run whill now have a limit of 50% of RAM for /tmp and /dev/sdm while 10% of RAM for other mounts.

- The systemd-homed LUKS back-end can now automatically discard empty system blocks when a user logs out.

- Systemd-homed also now better protects against potential double data encryption scenarios. Systemd-homed can also support unlocking home directories using FIOD2 security tokens.

- Systemd-cryptsetup can now activate Microsoft BitLocker volumes during boot.

- A new systemd-xdg-autostart-generator command for generating systemd unit files from XDG autostart .desktop files.

- A change from Microsoft that will now expose some host OS information to containers.

- The system hostname can now be set at boot time with the systemd.hostname= kernel option. There are also other new kernel command like options like systemd.swap= for toggling if SWAP is enabled and systemd.clock-usec= for specifying the Unix time at boot.

- Systemd has begun a new hardware database file that is collecting information on PCI and USB devices that correctly auto-suspend. This database is initially based on data from ChromeOS/ChromiumOS.

- A number of systemd-networkd improvements. Similarly, systemd-resolved saw a number of improvements including SNI validation for its DNS-over-TLS support.

- New settings like ConditionPathIsEncrypted, AssertPathIsEncrypted, ConditionEnvironment, AssertEnvironment, RootHash / RootHashSignature, TimeoutStartFailureMode/TimeoutStopFailureMode, and CoredumpFilter.

- Systemd will warn of processes leftover in a unit after that unit has stopped.

- The CPU affinity setting in systemd service unit files can now be set to "numa" so their mask is set based on the NUMA mask.

- Basic support for the cgroup v2 freezer.

- PID1 can automatically load pre-compiled AppArmor policies during early boot.

More details on all of the systemd 246 changes via the NEWS file. Those building systemd from source can find it via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Systemd 246 Release Is Imminent With RC2 Released
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
systemd 246-RC1 Released
A Microsoft Addition For systemd 246 Exposes Host OS Information To Containers
Systemd 246 Is On The Way With Many Changes
Dbus-Broker 23 Released For High Performance D-Bus
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9