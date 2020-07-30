Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes

Systemd 246 is out today as the newest version of this dominant Linux init system and system/service manager. Systemd 246 has a lot of new functionality in time for making it into at least some of the autumn 2020 Linux distributions.
Among the many changes to find with systemd 246 are:
- Systemd-journald now supports Zstd compression of journal files. Similarly, coredumps collected by systemd-coredump can now make use of Zstd compression.
- Tmpfs mounts automatically created by systemd such as for /tmp and /run whill now have a limit of 50% of RAM for /tmp and /dev/sdm while 10% of RAM for other mounts.
- The systemd-homed LUKS back-end can now automatically discard empty system blocks when a user logs out.
- Systemd-homed also now better protects against potential double data encryption scenarios. Systemd-homed can also support unlocking home directories using FIOD2 security tokens.
- Systemd-cryptsetup can now activate Microsoft BitLocker volumes during boot.
- A new systemd-xdg-autostart-generator command for generating systemd unit files from XDG autostart .desktop files.
- A change from Microsoft that will now expose some host OS information to containers.
- The system hostname can now be set at boot time with the systemd.hostname= kernel option. There are also other new kernel command like options like systemd.swap= for toggling if SWAP is enabled and systemd.clock-usec= for specifying the Unix time at boot.
- Systemd has begun a new hardware database file that is collecting information on PCI and USB devices that correctly auto-suspend. This database is initially based on data from ChromeOS/ChromiumOS.
- A number of systemd-networkd improvements. Similarly, systemd-resolved saw a number of improvements including SNI validation for its DNS-over-TLS support.
- New settings like ConditionPathIsEncrypted, AssertPathIsEncrypted, ConditionEnvironment, AssertEnvironment, RootHash / RootHashSignature, TimeoutStartFailureMode/TimeoutStopFailureMode, and CoredumpFilter.
- Systemd will warn of processes leftover in a unit after that unit has stopped.
- The CPU affinity setting in systemd service unit files can now be set to "numa" so their mask is set based on the NUMA mask.
- Basic support for the cgroup v2 freezer.
- PID1 can automatically load pre-compiled AppArmor policies during early boot.
More details on all of the systemd 246 changes via the NEWS file. Those building systemd from source can find it via GitHub.
