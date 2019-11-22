systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes

It looks like a big new systemd release will be out in time for Christmas.
The first release candidate of systemd 244 was made available today for testing. Systemd 244-RC1 has also already been uploaded to the likes of Fedora Rawhide for further vetting. Among the changes coming with systemd 244 are:
- Support for the cpuset cgroups v2 controller and the ability to restrict services to specific CPUs via the AllowedCPUs= as well as restricting services to specific memory nodes via the AllowedMemoryNodes= setting.
- Systemd can now read configuration options from the "SystemdOptions" EFI variable. Setting this variable can be done through the "bootctl systemd-efi-options" command.
- Importing of auto-suspend rules for white-listed devices via the Chromium project.
- Udev now opens CD-ROMs in non-exclusive mode when querying capabilities.
- Systemd-networkd now retains the DHCP configuration across restarts by default along with various other networkd changes. Systemd-networkd can also renew DHCP leases on-demand using the "networkctl renew" command.
- A new unit setting of ProtectKernelLogs= to restrict/sandbox services from being able to directly access the kernel log buffer.
- The "systemctl clean" command can now clean-up sockets / mounts / swap units.
There is also a wide variety of other changes as outlined by the tentative NEWS entry. Not merged for this release is the new systemd-homed initiative which looks like it will happen then for systemd 245 early next year.
