systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 22 November 2019 at 11:55 AM EST. 2 Comments
SYSTEMD --
It looks like a big new systemd release will be out in time for Christmas.

The first release candidate of systemd 244 was made available today for testing. Systemd 244-RC1 has also already been uploaded to the likes of Fedora Rawhide for further vetting. Among the changes coming with systemd 244 are:

- Support for the cpuset cgroups v2 controller and the ability to restrict services to specific CPUs via the AllowedCPUs= as well as restricting services to specific memory nodes via the AllowedMemoryNodes= setting.

- Systemd can now read configuration options from the "SystemdOptions" EFI variable. Setting this variable can be done through the "bootctl systemd-efi-options" command.

- Importing of auto-suspend rules for white-listed devices via the Chromium project.

- Udev now opens CD-ROMs in non-exclusive mode when querying capabilities.

- Systemd-networkd now retains the DHCP configuration across restarts by default along with various other networkd changes. Systemd-networkd can also renew DHCP leases on-demand using the "networkctl renew" command.

- A new unit setting of ProtectKernelLogs= to restrict/sandbox services from being able to directly access the kernel log buffer.

- The "systemctl clean" command can now clean-up sockets / mounts / swap units.

There is also a wide variety of other changes as outlined by the tentative NEWS entry. Not merged for this release is the new systemd-homed initiative which looks like it will happen then for systemd 245 early next year.
2 Comments
Related News
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Systemd Starts Tapping ChromeOS For USB Devices That Support Auto-Suspend Well
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Systemd 243 Released With Many Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
CodeWeavers Is Hiring Another Graphics Developer To Help With Wine D3D / Steam Play
Intel's Assembler Changes For JCC Erratum Are Not Hurting AMD
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
LibreOffice 6.4 Branched - Beta Release Underway With QR Code Generator, Threading Improvements
Mesa 19.2.4 Released As Emergency Update After 19.2.3 Broke All OpenGL Drivers
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux