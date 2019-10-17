AMD open-source developer Marek Olšák on Wednesday released libdrm 2.4.100 as the newest feature update to this Mesa DRM library.
On the AMD front there are a number of RAS tests added, a new amdgpu_cs_query_reset_state2 interface, and other expanded AMDGPU test coverage.
Meanwhile over on the Intel front they have added the necessary PCI IDs for bringing up support for Gen11 graphics bearing Elkhart Lake as well as the initial bits for Tiger Lake Gen12 / Xe graphics. Of course, most of the interesting driver enablement work happens within Intel's DRM kernel driver and Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers while libdrm is just the tiny shim between the two needing PCI IDs, etc.
Libdrm 2.4.100 was also going to drop GNU Autotools support in favor of Meson, but at the last minute the Autotools support was restored by Marek at least for this release while Meson continues to be offered. The libdrm 2.4.100 release also has a few Meson build system updates and xf86drm clean-ups/fixes.
The list of libdrm 2.4.100 changes can be found via the release announcement.
You may recall there was recently interest in changing the Mesa DRM library versioning scheme but that didn't go into effect for Wednesday's release. While there was support for a year.number versioning scheme similar to Mesa itself, ultimately Marek said he would go with a 2.year.number versioning scheme. That was done at the request of Intel developers to allow for a major version bump should their driver interfaces ever radically break and need to change the library versioning number.
