X.Org Developers Conference 2020 Starts With Many Interesting Talks
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 September 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
XDC2020 as the annual gathering of X.Org developers was due to take place in Poland this year but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused it to be yet another conference happening exclusively online. Day 1 of XDC2020 has just begun.

XDC2020 is organized by Intel's graphics engineering team in Gdansk, Poland. The virtual event is leveraging existing Linux Plumbers Conference infrastructure as well as YouTube for video streaming. Intel is the platinum sponsor of XDC2020 while Google and NVIDIA are the gold sponsors.

XDC2020 day 1 is getting underway right now and the livestream is embedded below.


The talks this year include several on Vulkan, AMDGPU profiling, testing, P2PDMA, a status update on ACO, Etnaviv, OpenGL + Vulkan interop, and other Wayland talks. Stay tuned for our X.Org Developers' Conference coverage as always on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
X.Org Server 1.20.9 Released With Numerous XWayland Fixes
LibX11 1.6.12 Released Due To Latest Security Advisory
X.Org's Latest Security Woes Are Bugs In LibX11, Xserver
The Annual X.Org / Wayland / Mesa Conference Is Going Virtual Due To COVID-19
Linux 5.9 To Expose Adaptive-Sync / VRR Range Via DebugFS
The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October