XDC2020 as the annual gathering of X.Org developers was due to take place in Poland this year but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused it to be yet another conference happening exclusively online. Day 1 of XDC2020 has just begun.
XDC2020 is organized by Intel's graphics engineering team in Gdansk, Poland. The virtual event is leveraging existing Linux Plumbers Conference infrastructure as well as YouTube for video streaming. Intel is the platinum sponsor of XDC2020 while Google and NVIDIA are the gold sponsors.
XDC2020 day 1 is getting underway right now and the livestream is embedded below.
The talks this year include several on Vulkan, AMDGPU profiling, testing, P2PDMA, a status update on ACO, Etnaviv, OpenGL + Vulkan interop, and other Wayland talks. Stay tuned for our X.Org Developers' Conference coverage as always on Phoronix.
Add A Comment