Experimental Linux Live OS For Showcasing Wayland Updated With Latest Desktops
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 7 May 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
Years ago long before GNOME had great Wayland support and was used by default on the likes of Fedora Workstation and long before other Wayland compositors had mature support along with other areas of the stack, there was a Linux distribution offering up an experimental Linux "Live DVD/USB" OS for showcasing Wayland. That distribution is now out with a new release.

It's been a few years since last hearing anything of that OS given the relatively mature Wayland support these days and it being easy to use it as an alternative to X11 on many Linux distributions. But this week RebeccaBlackOS saw a new release.

RebeccaBlackOS continues to be focused on delivering the latest Wayland experience. This OS ships with the latest Wayland/Weston code along with Wayland-enabled Clutter, SDL, GTK, Qt, EFL, GLFW, MPV, GStreamer, and other Wayland-native libraries. At the log-in manager are options for going into the Wayland-based Weston, Liri, GNOME Shell, Enlihgtenment, and Wayfire desktops. RebeccaBlackOS also supports RDP-enabled Weston, Waypipe for remote Wayland support, and even Mir support.

Besides pulling in the latest software packages, the new RebeccaBlackOS 2020-05-05 release has a number of fixes, various improvements to its Wayland log-in manager, GTK4 support is available as a limited option, Vulkan support, and a variety of other additions.

Those wanting to try out RebeccaBlackOS 2020-05-05 can do so via SourceForge.
