Announced last November was the Bytecode Alliance with a goal of running WebAssembly everywhere. This effort by Intel, Red Hat, Mozilla, and others has resulted in a new release today of wasmtime, their JIT-style runtime for WebAssembly on the desktop.
The Bytecode Alliance developers from the different organizations continue working heavily on their Wasmtime JIT runtime, Cranelift low-level code generator, the WAMR micro-runtime, and Lucet sandboxing WebAssembly compiler. Wasmtime v0.12 is the new release out today for their optimizing run-time offering for WebAssembly and WASI (WebAssembly System Interface) on desktops and other non-browser use-cases.
Wasmtime continues to offer a command-line utility for running WASM/WASI files and a library that can be embedded within applications. Wasmtime v0.12 implements a WASI C API, updates the included Cranelift code generator, generated code compiled by the command line is now optimized by default, and various other changes,
Wasmtime 0.12 is available via GitHub including binaries for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
