Vivaldi Web Browser Now Available For Linux ARM / Raspberry Pi

Are you still using the Vivaldi web browser? If so, you can now use it on ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi.
Vivaldi certainly hasn't been generating the attention these days like it did when it was first released last year to much fanfare by former Opera users and developers. This Blink-powered browser is now available for Linux on ARM as the project's latest news.
Complementing the Linux x86 32-bit and x86_64 builds of Vivaldi is now their first ARMv7 32-bit build for this proprietary freeware browser. Vivaldi doesn't consider these ARM Linux builds to be "fully supported" but should be working on ARM SBCs like the Raspberry Pi and ASUS TinkerBoard.
Those wishing to learn more or try it out can visit today's Vivaldi blog post to learn more or download this ARM build. I haven't given Vivaldi a shot now in more than one year, but if you have, be sure to share your thoughts with the community in our forums about this alternative Linux-friendly web browser.
11 Comments