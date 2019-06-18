VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
VKHR is an open-source, real-time hybrid hair renderer written in Vulkan and developed under the support of AMD/RTG.

AMD previously worked on some great hair rendering tech with TressFX but now it's being taken to a whole new level with VKHR. VKHR is being led by Erik Jansson of AMD as a real-time hybrid hair renderer "written 100% from scratch in Vulkan" and using C++17 code. VKHR has a built-in ray-tracer based on Intel's Embree technology. And there's even a built-in benchmark for comparing the project's hair rendering performance.

Those wanting to learn more about all the technical details can do so via the project's GitHub while for those wondering the end result, here are some samples:



In addition to Erik Jansson, others from AMD/RTG are also involved as well as university researchers. A paper on their research can be viewed here.
