UDP IPv6 Optimizations Queued Up For Linux 5.18

Shed some weight from udp/ipv6. Zerocopy benchmarks over dummy showed ~5% tx/s improvement, should be similar for small payload non-[zero copy] cases.



The performance comes from killing 4 atomics and a couple of big struct memcpy/memset. 1/10 removes a pair of atomics on dst refcounting for cork->skb setup, 9/10 saves another pair on cork init. 5/10 and 8/10 kill extra 88B memset and memcpy respectively.

With Linux 5.17 are some nice networking performance optimizations touching different areas while the never-ending optimization work will continue with Linux 5.18.The previously reported on patches providing a ~5% improvement for UDP/IPv6 is now queued in the networking subsystem's net-next codebase ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window opening around the end of March.That UDP IPv6 work is summed up in this merge Linux 5.18 stable in turn should be out around the end of May with these optimization patches and a whole lot more.