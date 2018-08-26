UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Released With Ubuntu 16.04 Base
For those still having the desire to run Ubuntu on mobile devices, the UBports community today shipped their Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 release that migrates their base system from Ubuntu 15.04 to 16.04.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is their biggest update in a while with moving from Ubuntu 15.04 state to that of 16.04 LTS. Yes, 16.04 and not 18.04 -- it will likely be a while before moving to Ubuntu ~18.04.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 also has new keyboard layouts for some locales, performance improvements in moving the tool-kit from Qt 5.4 to Qt 5.9, experimental Libertine container management, greater power savings, various security fixes, and a whole lot more.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is supported on the previous Ubuntu Bq and Meizu devices, the Google Nexus 4/5, Fairphone 2, and OnePlus One as the primary devices. Details on other devices at devices.ubuntu-touch.io.

Those wishing to learn more about Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 can do so via today's official release announcement.
