TeamViewer 13 Now Available For Linux As A Native 64-bit Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 4 December 2017 at 02:18 PM EST. 13 Comments
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE --
The latest version of the TeamViewer remote control / desktop sharing / web conferencing software is now available for Linux with a number of improvements.

TeamViewer 13 is now available for Linux, currently in preview form. Besides the iOS screen sharing with remote support, better file transfer abilities, and other key improvements, there are also a number of Linux-specific improvements too.

This Linux build of TeamViewer 13 is now "native" for Linux in that it no longer depends upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux is also now a native 64-bit package without requiring 32-bit dependencies. Additionally, TeamViewer for Linux is now available in DEB and RPM package form.

This native Linux build makes use of a native Qt-based user-interface compared to its older code relying upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux also has initial Wayland support but for now only with outgoing remote control and incoming file transfer support.

More details on TeamViewer 13 for Linux via TeamViewer.com.
13 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Proprietary Software News
Adobe Is Finally Ending Flash Support... In 2020
Apple Unveils "Metal 2" Graphics API, Better Performance & Capabilities For VR
Opera 43 Lands With "Instant Page Loading"
Lightworks 14 Steps Closer To Release, UI Updates & More
WSL-Distribution-Switcher Swaps Out Ubuntu For Other Distros On Windows
Adobe Rolls Out Flash Player 24 Beta For Linux
Popular News
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
Rich Geldreich On The Concerns Of Open-Sourcing In The Game Industry
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes