TeamViewer 13 Now Available For Linux As A Native 64-bit Port

The latest version of the TeamViewer remote control / desktop sharing / web conferencing software is now available for Linux with a number of improvements.
TeamViewer 13 is now available for Linux, currently in preview form. Besides the iOS screen sharing with remote support, better file transfer abilities, and other key improvements, there are also a number of Linux-specific improvements too.
This Linux build of TeamViewer 13 is now "native" for Linux in that it no longer depends upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux is also now a native 64-bit package without requiring 32-bit dependencies. Additionally, TeamViewer for Linux is now available in DEB and RPM package form.
This native Linux build makes use of a native Qt-based user-interface compared to its older code relying upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux also has initial Wayland support but for now only with outgoing remote control and incoming file transfer support.
More details on TeamViewer 13 for Linux via TeamViewer.com.
