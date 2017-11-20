Ryzen/Threadripper Prices Have Been Dropping Ahead Of The Holidays

If you have been wanting to build a new system before the end of the year, AMD Ryzen CPU prices -- including the high-end Threadripper -- have been dropping in recent days in at least the US and EU.
The top-end Threadripper 1950X is no longer at $999 USD but currently just $800 for its 16 core / 32 thread configuration at 4.0+GHz and 40MB of cache and quad-channel DDR4 memory support.
Meanwhile, the Threadripper 1900X in its 8 core / 16 thread configuration is down to $500 USD.
Ryzen desktop prices are also trending lower with the Ryzen 5 1600 for $190, Ryzen 7 1700 at $270, or the flagship Ryzen 7 1800X for $320. The Ryzen 7 1800X originally launched a few months back at $499 USD.
These lower prices can currently be found at Amazon (including in the EU) and NewEgg. And, yes, if you make your Internet purchases using our referral links the sales go on to support our site operations.
AMD hasn't communicated yet if these price drops are just temporary for the holidays or are a permanent reduction.
