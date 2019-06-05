Alyssa Rosenzweig Joins Collabora To Work On Panfrost Graphics Stack

The lead developer of the Panfrost open-source graphics driver stack, Alyssa Rosenzweig, has joined open-source consulting firm Collabora to continue work on this Arm Mali reverse-engineering adventure.
Rosenweig has been working relentlessly on Panfrost that consists of the now-mainlined DRM/KMS kernel driver and Gallium3D Mesa OpenGL driver for providing a reverse-engineered, fully open driver stack for Arm's Mali Bifrost and Midgard architectures. Panfrost targets the newer generations of Mali hardware compared to the "Lima" driver work that's been renewed recently for 400/450 series graphics hardware.
At Collabora as a software engineering intern, Alyssa will continue work on Panfrost. Noted on the Collabora blog, "My focus will be improving Panfrost's OpenGL ES 2.0 userspace, to deliver a better experience to Panfrost users. By the end of the summer, we aim to bring the driver to near conformance, to close any performance gaps, and through this work, to get GNOME Shell working fluidly on supported Mali hardware with only upstream, open-source software! Supporting GNOME in Panfrost is a task of epic proportions, a project dream since day #1, yet ever distant in the horizon."
