RenderDoc 1.5 Released For This Leading OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D Open-Source Debugger
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 10 October 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
RenderDoc has already been the leading open-source graphics debugging tool for OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D across multiple platforms and it continues only getting more useful with each new feature release.

RenderDoc 1.5 is the project's first release in six months and as such it's a fairly big update for this prominent graphics debugger.

RenderDoc 1.5 now allows better configuring of capture replays, SPIR-V reflection and disassembly is now more reliable as well as working against the latest SPIR-V version, a Vulkan replay-time optimization, an OpenGL low-memory optimization, and various other optimizations throughout. One of the other optimizations worth mentioning is much better capture load and close time performance for D3D12/Vulkan captures with many serialized resources.

Rounding out RenderDoc 1.5 is support for all the latest Vulkan extensions, several more OpenGL / OpenGL ES extensions, Direct3D 12 additions are now supported, and dozens of bug fixes.

More details on the big RenderDoc 1.5 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
Meson 0.52 Released With Better Support For Solaris/Illumos
Rust 1.38 Supports Pipelined Compilation For Building Dependent Crates Sooner
Nim Programming Language Hits Stable Milestone With v1.0 Release
Picolibc 1.0 Released - A New C Library For Embedded Systems
SHADERed 1.2 Shader Tester Adds Compute Shader Support
PHP 7.4-RC1 Released With The Performance Looking Real Good - PHP 7.4 Benchmarks
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September