RenderDoc has already been the leading open-source graphics debugging tool for OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D across multiple platforms and it continues only getting more useful with each new feature release.
RenderDoc 1.5 is the project's first release in six months and as such it's a fairly big update for this prominent graphics debugger.
RenderDoc 1.5 now allows better configuring of capture replays, SPIR-V reflection and disassembly is now more reliable as well as working against the latest SPIR-V version, a Vulkan replay-time optimization, an OpenGL low-memory optimization, and various other optimizations throughout. One of the other optimizations worth mentioning is much better capture load and close time performance for D3D12/Vulkan captures with many serialized resources.
Rounding out RenderDoc 1.5 is support for all the latest Vulkan extensions, several more OpenGL / OpenGL ES extensions, Direct3D 12 additions are now supported, and dozens of bug fixes.
More details on the big RenderDoc 1.5 release via GitHub.
