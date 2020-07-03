Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features

The "V3DV" Vulkan driver being developed by Igalia under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation has offered a status update on this official driver for the Raspberry Pi 4.
The V3DV effort is the modern, official Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 and not to be confused with the third-party Vulkan driver for pre-RPi4 hardware or the former Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan effort. This is the new driver being developed and what ultimately will be the official driver option moving forward.
Igalia over the past month has been working on input attachment handling, compute shaders are now working on the Raspberry Pi 4 GPU, storage image is now working, and some early work on performance optimizations. More performance tuning though is expected after this driver is officially Vulkan 1.0 conformant.
More details on this Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver progress via Igalia's blog.
