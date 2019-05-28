The ROCm Enablement Tool Makes It Easier To Setup AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack

While there are the Debian/RPM packages offered of the Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) stack for Linux users on supported distributions, the new "ROCm Enablement Tool" could assist in setting up this GPU compute stack on supported Linux distributions and elsewhere.
The ROCm Enablement Tool, or RET for short, is a currently experimental tool for setting up the ROCm driver stack as well as associated software like TensorFlow.
The ROCm Enablement Tool ideally wants to make it easy from setting up the drivers to dependencies and various machine learning frameworks and benchmarks. At this point though the number of machine learning framework benchmarks is fairly limited, but hopefully AMD developers will continue improving the utility with time.
Those wanting to check out this early stage / experimental RET component can find it on GitHub.
