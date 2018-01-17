RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_EXT_debug_report
With the flurry of Mesa development activity with Mesa 18.0 being branched in a few days, the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver picked up support for another extension.

Building off groundwork laid by Intel ANV, the RADV driver now implements VK_EXT_debug_report. At the moment it doesn't output any messages but can be easily added during development for usage with RenderDoc and other Vulkan debuggers.

VK_EXT_debug_report allows for Vulkan layers and the driver to provide a call back to the application for various events to notify the game/application. It's primary function for debugging and hopefully this will allow for more quickly tracking down of issues by those developing for Vulkan.
