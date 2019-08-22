The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers

There have been a lot of announcements pertaining to Qt as of late, most of which have been about forthcoming efforts around Qt 6 development. A new announcement out of The Qt Company catching us off-guard is their plans for the tool-kit on micro-controllers.
Qt for MCUs is the company's newest commercial endeavour. In particular, they are working on the Qt tool-kit for displays powered by micro-controllers for smartphone-like user experiences. Qt for MCUs has been a research project at the company but is now being worked out as a new commercial offering. Considering how well though Qt works on mobile devices, it's only another step down catering it to low-power micro-controllers.
Qt for MCUs is optimized to run off ARM Cortex-M micro-controllers with 2D graphics accelerators. The intended UI experience is driven by Qt Quick and the company's development tools with Qt Design Studio and Qt Creator will be able to target this MCU version.
More details on Qt for micro-controllers via this Qt blog post.
4 Comments