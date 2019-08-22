The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 August 2019 at 07:42 AM EDT. 4 Comments
QT --
There have been a lot of announcements pertaining to Qt as of late, most of which have been about forthcoming efforts around Qt 6 development. A new announcement out of The Qt Company catching us off-guard is their plans for the tool-kit on micro-controllers.

Qt for MCUs is the company's newest commercial endeavour. In particular, they are working on the Qt tool-kit for displays powered by micro-controllers for smartphone-like user experiences. Qt for MCUs has been a research project at the company but is now being worked out as a new commercial offering. Considering how well though Qt works on mobile devices, it's only another step down catering it to low-power micro-controllers.


Qt for MCUs is optimized to run off ARM Cortex-M micro-controllers with 2D graphics accelerators. The intended UI experience is driven by Qt Quick and the company's development tools with Qt Design Studio and Qt Creator will be able to target this MCU version.

More details on Qt for micro-controllers via this Qt blog post.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 6 Will Bring Improvements To The Toolkit's Python Support
Qt's Development Branch To Begin Forming Qt 6
The Qt Company Announces Its New High-Level 3D API - Qt Quick 3D
Qt PDF Being Discussed For Qt 5.14
Lars Knoll Shares His Technical Vision For The Qt 6 Tool-Kit
Qt Creator 4.10 RC Available With Support For Pinning Files, UI Improvements
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
NVIDIA 435.17 Linux Beta Driver Adds Vulkan + OpenGL PRIME Render Offload