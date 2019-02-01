Qt Design Studio, the solution for rapidly prototyping and developing complex user-interfaces with the Qt5 tool-kit while being a bridge between designers and developers, has reached its public beta release for the inbound Qt Design Studio 1.1.
Qt Design Studio 1.1 Beta comes with blessed Linux packages after they were missed out on last year with the big 1.0 release. Qt Design Studio 1.1 also features improvements to its Photoshop Bridge (now supports merging), support for more JavaScript functions with the editing, various timeline fixes, documentation additions, and other improvements.
UI designers/developers wishing to learn more about the upcoming Qt Design Studio 1.1 release can do so via the Qt blog.
