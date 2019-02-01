Qt Design Studio 1.1 Beta Released - Now Includes Linux Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 1 February 2019 at 05:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
QT --
Qt Design Studio, the solution for rapidly prototyping and developing complex user-interfaces with the Qt5 tool-kit while being a bridge between designers and developers, has reached its public beta release for the inbound Qt Design Studio 1.1.

Qt Design Studio 1.1 Beta comes with blessed Linux packages after they were missed out on last year with the big 1.0 release. Qt Design Studio 1.1 also features improvements to its Photoshop Bridge (now supports merging), support for more JavaScript functions with the editing, various timeline fixes, documentation additions, and other improvements.

UI designers/developers wishing to learn more about the upcoming Qt Design Studio 1.1 release can do so via the Qt blog.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.12.1 LTS Released With Around 300 Bug Fixes
Qt Is Working On An HTTP Web Server Module
Qt 5.13 Slated To Deliver Many WebAssembly Improvements
Qt 5.13 Might Add QTelemetry For Opt-In Anonymous Data Collection
Qt 6 To Begin Early Stages Of Development In Git
Qt May Soon Be Appearing In More Vehicles With Qt Automotive Suite 5.12
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Wine Developers Are Exploring A Vulkan Backend To WineD3D
GCC Unlikely To Adopt A "-Weverything" For Exposing All Possible Code Warnings