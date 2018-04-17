Qt 5.11 Bringing Generalized Ray Casting Support For 3D Module
17 April 2018
The upcoming Qt 5.11 tool-kit release will have generalized ray-casting support within the Qt 3D module.

The Qt 3D ray-casting support is to be used for finding objects intersecting a 3D ray. This generalized ray-casting support is expected to be useful for applications making use of secondary controllers and VR environments among other possible use-cases where you would want to see what objects intersect with an arbitrary ray.

For Qt developers wanting to learn more about this generalized ray-casting support coming to Qt 3D, the folks at the KDAB consulting firm have put out a lengthy blog post detailing this new feature for the upcoming Qt 5.11 release.

Qt 5.11 is expected to be released by the end of May.
