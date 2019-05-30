Next week will mark 11 years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 (and 15 years since the start of Phoronix.com) while out today is version 8.8.1 for our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8.1 is a very minor point release over the big Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 release from earlier this month that brought several new features. With Phoronix Test Suite 8.8.1 the principal change is making more robust the CPU vulnerability reporting in light of MDS/Zombieload to be more universal reporting based on the sysfs attributes rather than hard-coding the checks. There's also a fix in the Phodevi reporting about the thread count reporting where depending upon the CPU configuration when disabling SMT in the OS it could have exposed an incorrect number shown in the field.
There's also a few other very minor tweaks/fixes, but that's about it for rounding out this quarter's Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 update. Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 meanwhile is under development with some exciting result viewer enhancements and other feature work.
The Phoronix Test Suite Windows / Linux / BSD / macOS benchmarking software is always available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub.
