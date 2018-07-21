Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 1 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking
21 July 2018
The first development snapshot of Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 is now available as what will be the next quarterly feature update to our open-source Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows automated benchmarking software and framework.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 "Rakkestad" development has been busy since the massive Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 debut in June. Among the changes staged so far for PTS 8.2 include:

- Tab-based auto-completion for various inputs on the CLI interface when GNU Readline is present. This includes auto-completion for all text-based lists, prompts for result files / identifiers, etc.

- Various Docker / container updates including improved external dependency handling on Alpine Linux, various hardware/software detection improvements for various operating systems running as containers, and other improvements.

- The Phoronix Device Interface "Phodevi" has better multi-CPU socket detection on Microsoft Windows as well as the Phodevi system power sensor able to monitor the battery discharge rate under Windows.

- Various enhancements to the phoronix-test-suite shell functionality.

- On the Phoromatic server front, the root administrator is now able to override/reset user accounts under its control.

- A new module added to PTS 8.2 is the automated PGO compiler benchmarking module.

- Various other fixes and improvements.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 1 is available for download from GitHub. Contact us at Phoronix-Test-Suite.com for any of your commercial support or custom engineering needs.


