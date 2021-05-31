Phoronix Turns 17 Years Old This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 31 May 2021
This week on 5 June marks 17 years since starting Phoronix.com for Linux hardware reviews and also 13 years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 for advancing open-source/Linux benchmarking.

As is customary at this point, this week will be a special offered for those wanting to join Phoronix Premium for helping to support the site while enjoying the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more. With ad rates continuing to struggle throughout the pandemic and ad-block usage remaining very high, unfortunately it hasn't been a very fruitful year and Phoronix continues to survive only through my relentless 100+ hour work weeks to make ends meet.

If you wish to show your support and hopefully allow for a more viable year ahead, please consider showing your support this birthday week by joining Phoronix Premium, making a PayPal tip, or at the very least not using any ad-blocker when browsing this website as it only deprives necessary resources to be able to continue operations and especially for being able to devote more time on interesting investigative benchmark/regression analysis articles, etc.

As a birthday special now through the end of week (end of day 6 June, regardless of timezone), you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's birthday deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.

To show your support and take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be considered a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates.

With that PSA out of the way, back to Linux benchmarking and working on some interesting content for the birthday week.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

