The first release candidate is up for version 1.7 of the Portable Computing Language, the portable OpenCL implementation that can run on CPUs and other accelerators. With POCL 1.7, OpenCL 3.0 is now being exposed and there is also improved support for SPIR-V binaries on CPUs.
POCL 1.7-RC1 was just published and includes the following highlights:
Support for Clang/LLVM 12.0
Improved support for cross-compiling
Improved support for SPIR-V binaries when using CPU device
Changed default target OpenCL version to 3.0
POCL previously exposed OpenCL 2.x and now with OpenCL 3.0 making things optional, it's a straight-forward path to at least exposing OpenCL 3.0.
The improved cross-compiling and better support for SPIR-V binaries on CPUs is also noteworthy.
POCL 1.7-RC1 is available for download from GitHub.
