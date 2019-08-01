Oracle Continues Working On eBPF Support For GCC 10

Back in May we wrote about Oracle's initial plans for introducing an eBPF back-end to GCC 10 to allow this GNU compiler to target this general purpose in-kernel virtual machine. Up to this point LLVM Clang has been the focused compiler for eBPF but those days are numbered with Oracle on Friday pushing out the newest GCC patches.
Oracle working on eBPF support for GCC is part of the company's efforts on improving DTrace on Linux. Friday's "V2" patches of GCC eBPF support have some bug fixes as well as being re-based to the latest GCC 10 development code.
The GCC port is roughly equivalent to the LLVM eBPF support though more improvements are planned to expand its functionality. At this rate though it's looking like GCC 10 could indeed see this back-end added for this compiler update expected in Q2'2020.
More details on the revised eBPF support patches for GCC 10 can be found via the gcc-patches list.
