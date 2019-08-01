Oracle Continues Working On eBPF Support For GCC 10
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 17 August 2019 at 08:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ORACLE --
Back in May we wrote about Oracle's initial plans for introducing an eBPF back-end to GCC 10 to allow this GNU compiler to target this general purpose in-kernel virtual machine. Up to this point LLVM Clang has been the focused compiler for eBPF but those days are numbered with Oracle on Friday pushing out the newest GCC patches.

Oracle working on eBPF support for GCC is part of the company's efforts on improving DTrace on Linux. Friday's "V2" patches of GCC eBPF support have some bug fixes as well as being re-based to the latest GCC 10 development code.

The GCC port is roughly equivalent to the LLVM eBPF support though more improvements are planned to expand its functionality. At this rate though it's looking like GCC 10 could indeed see this back-end added for this compiler update expected in Q2'2020.

More details on the revised eBPF support patches for GCC 10 can be found via the gcc-patches list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle Linux 7 Update 7 Released
Oracle Is Working To Upstream More Of DTrace To The Linux Kernel & eBPF Implementation
Oracle Linux 8.0 Released
KVM/oVirt-Powered Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager Reaches GA
Oracle Releases Linux 4.14 Based "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 U2"
Oracle Is Aiming To Contribute An eBPF Backend To The GCC 10 Compiler
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs