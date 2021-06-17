OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 June 2021 at 06:42 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The OpenSSL project today shipped their OpenSSL 3.0 Beta, which is their equivalent to a release candidate ahead of the planned official 3.0.0 release next quarter.

OpenSSL 3.0 has been in the works for a while as a major redesign to this widely-used critical open-source security component and is now more extensible and provides a number of new features over the current stable 1.1 series. Also another fundamental change is OpenSSL 3.0 is now licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

OpenSSL 3.0 has migrated to a provider-based architecture for allowing greater flexibility. fully "pluggable" TLSv1.3 groups, new encoder and decoder support, a complete Certificate Management Protocol (CMP) implementation, new APIs, and integrated support for kernel TLS are among the many big changes coming with OpenSSL 3.0.

This OpenSSL 3.0 beta (release candidate) comes after more than one dozen alpha releases in recent weeks.

More details on today's OpenSSL 3.0 release candidate can be found via the project site at OpenSSL.org. Many more technical details on the plethora of changes for OpenSSL 3.0 can be found via the OpenSSL Wiki. OpenSSL 3.0.0 stable is expected to come in Q3.
4 Comments
Related News
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038
Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support
Blender 2.93 LTS Released With Big Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
Amazon Working On New Proactive Memory Reclamation For The Linux Kernel
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
Fedora 35 Looking To Use Yescrypt For Hashing User Passwords