OpenBenchmarking.org In 2021 By The Numbers

Since we are all about performance and numbers, here is a look at the 2021 statistics for OpenBenchmarking.org itself as the online complementary component to the Phoronix Test Suite Here are some year-end stats on OpenBenchmarking.org for the health of open-source benchmarking, which in 2021 marked ten years since OpenBenchmarking.org went public alongside Phoronix Test Suite 3.0.

OpenBenchmarking.org has data on more than 20.9 million tests completed using the Phoronix Test Suite for those running their benchmarks while online and opting into the anonymous statistics reporting. That's up from 17.8 million at the end of 2020.

There are also 14.9 million data points for those opting into submitting their benchmark results publicly to OpenBenchmarking.org.

When it comes to unique tests/benchmarks available via OpenBenchmarking.org and the Phoronix Test Suite, that now stands at 673, up just over 50 tests from 2020. There weren't nearly as many new tests as prior years introduced due to already having the most interesting benchmarks packaged but also a very busy year and having less time myself to devote to working on things.

Or up to 2370 test profile revisions, some 300 tests updated this year for updating against new versions of upstream benchmarks / software under test, working out new build/dependency issues, etc.On OpenBenchmarking.org it's now served more than 93.6 million benchmark comparisons and views, 2.31 million systems having collaborated, 50.7 million test suites / test profiles served to Phoronix Test Suite users, and would take on average more than 37 days to run all of the distinct test profiles available.