NetworkManager Merges An Initrd Generator For Early Boot Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 19 September 2018 at 05:44 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNOME --
Days following the NetworkManager 1.14 release, feature activity on the next release is progressing and the newest addition is nm-initrd-generator.

The NetworkManager Initrd Generator is used to generate an early-boot NetworkManager configuration. This new utility scans the command line for supported options and from there generates a network configuration and the necessary configuration files to handle an early instance of NetworkManager that runs from the initial ramdisk during the system's early boot stage.

Those interested in this NetworkManager usage for early boot cases can learn more about this latest addition via this commit.

Update: More details on the use-case for this functionality in the forums.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
NetworkManager 1.14 Officially Released With A Lot Of Networking Goodies
Former Compiz Developer Creating New Window Animation Library
NetworkManager 1.14 RC1 Shows WireGuard Interfaces, SR-IOV Device Configuration, 6LoWPAN
NetworkManager Picks Up Support For Dealing With LLMNR
GNOME 3.30 Released With Performance Improvements, Flatpaks Ready To Roar
GIMP Picks Up A $100k Donation, Part Of $400k To GNOME Foundation
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers