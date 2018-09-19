NetworkManager Merges An Initrd Generator For Early Boot Handling

Days following the NetworkManager 1.14 release, feature activity on the next release is progressing and the newest addition is nm-initrd-generator.
The NetworkManager Initrd Generator is used to generate an early-boot NetworkManager configuration. This new utility scans the command line for supported options and from there generates a network configuration and the necessary configuration files to handle an early instance of NetworkManager that runs from the initial ramdisk during the system's early boot stage.
Those interested in this NetworkManager usage for early boot cases can learn more about this latest addition via this commit.
Update: More details on the use-case for this functionality in the forums.
