CUDA 10.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Lightweight GEMM Library
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 27 February 2019 at 01:23 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
As the first point release since last year's CUDA 10.0 release, CUDA 10.1 is now available with a new GEMM library and various performance optimizations.

The new library to CUDA 10.1 is cuBLASLt as a lightweight GEMM library. Some of the other work and focuses for better performance include:

- New selective eigensolvers SYEVDX and SYGVDX in cuSOLVER, and performance improvements of up to 1.5X for full spectrum eigensolvers

- New encoding and batched decoding functionalities in nvJPEG

- Up to 4X faster performance for broad set of random number generators in cuRAND

- Improved performance and support for fork/join kernels in CUDA Graphs APIs

On the Linux side, CUDA 10.1 is noteworthy as now there is official Ubuntu 18.10 support alongside 18.04/16.04/14.04, among other Linux distributions.

More details on CUDA 10.1 can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 390.116 Legacy & 410.104 Long-Lived Linux Drivers Released
NVIDIA 418.43 Stable Linux Driver Released, Includes GTX 1660 Ti Support
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Launch Today - Supported By The NVIDIA Linux Driver, No Nouveau Yet
NVIDIA 418.31.03 Linux Driver Has Fixes For Hitman 2 On DXVK, Warhammer II Linux Fix
Linux-Firmware Adds Signed NVIDIA Firmware Binaries For Turing's Type-C Controller
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 Officially Released
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros