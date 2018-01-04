NVIDIA has released their first beta driver in the long-awaited 390 series.
This driver update is notable in that it should have a workaround for the recent vRAM memory leakage. Additionally, the 390 series will be the last supporting 32-bit.
Graphics cards now officially supported by the 390.12 driver include the TITAN Xp Collector's Edition and GTX 1070 Ti although both of these Pascal graphics cards have already been working with the older driver branches.
This driver update also has some new EGL application profile settings, a few SLI updates/fixes, stereo support in the X driver's composition pipeline, and various other fixes and minor updates.
The NVIDIA 390.12 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com. Benchmarks forthcoming.
Update: NVIDIA has also released the 384.111 long-lived driver update. New to the 384.111 Linux driver are GeForce MX110/MX130/1050Ti Max-Q and Quadro P500 product support. There is also a regression fix for some passive display adapters and a Quadro M2200 PowerMizer bug fix.
