NVIDIA has shipped the 387.22 Linux driver today as their first stable release in the 387.xx series.
The NVIDIA 387.22 Linux driver builds off their recent 387.12 beta driver. That earlier beta release introduced a number of Vulkan updates, including full-screen flipping using X11 swapchains for possible performance improvements. That beta had the Vulkan updates and mostly an assortment of bug fixes.
The NVIDIA 387.22 driver adds in more fixes as well as official support for the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. NVIDIA recently announced the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti as quite an interesting $450 graphics card. The card is launching later this week and there will also be benchmarks on Phoronix.
The NVIDIA 387.22 driver also now adds G-SYNC to all supported Vulkan swapchains for Maxwell GPUs and newer, new experimental handling of laptop backlights via a new kernel module parameter, and other fixes.
More details on the new NVIDIA 387.22 Linux driver release via NVIDIA.com.
