MythTV 30.0 Released With Front-End Support For Select Android TV Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 25 January 2019 at 01:55 PM EST. Add A Comment
It's been a while since last having anything major to report on MythTV, the once very common HTPC software for open-source DVR/PVR needs albeit less so these days given all the Internet streaming and on-demand video platforms. This month the project released MythTV 30.0 as their newest feature release.

The headlining feature for MythTV 30.0 is support for running the Myth front-end on select Android TV devices. The initially supported devices include the likes of the NVIDIA Shield and Amazon Fire TV, but the package isn't to be found in any app stores thus MythTV 30 needs to be side-loaded onto supported Android devices.

The MythTV 30.0 release also has a number of front-end and GUI fixes, the front-end setup now has settings for HDMI CEC, a variety of video playback fixes (including work to address a number of Raspberry Pi bugs), VA-API video acceleration optimizations/improvements, and many other changes.

MythTV 30.0 saw more than 500 commits over the past year and a half of development. More details on the changes to find with this big update via the MythTV.org Wiki.
