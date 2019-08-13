Mir 1.4 Released With Fix For GTK3, Support For Exclusive Zones
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 August 2019 at 07:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Canonical team led by Alan Griffiths for maintaining the Mir display server with Wayland support today rolled out Mir version 1.4.

Mir 1.4 brings support for the concept of exclusive zones to the MirAL layer, various Wayland layer shell improvements, making the MirClient socket optional, a fix for GTK3 handling, and various other Wayland handling improvements.

Mir 1.4 represents just over one month of new work for this Wayland-evolved display stack. More details on Mir 1.4 via GitHub.
