It's Official: Microsoft Pays Out $7.5 Billion For GitHub, Nat Friedman Becomes The CEO
4 June 2018
Microsoft has publicly announced their acquisition of GitHub and they paid billions more than anticipated.

GitHub was previously valued at $2 billion in 2015 on private markets while the rumored acquisition of GitHub was said to be fetching $5 billion. As part of today's announcement, Microsoft has said they are paying Github $7.5 billion in stock for the purchase.

Microsoft expects their acquisition of GitHub to close by year's end. Taking the role of GitHub CEO will be Nat Friedman, the co-founder of Xamarin, and a name well known to many Linux users. Nat Friedman was also co-founder with Miguel de Icaza on Ximian going back to the early Mono days then was a CTO at Novell after it acquired the original Mono company. Nat has been at Microsoft since they acquired Xamarin several years ago. It's also worth noting that Friedman was the co-creator of the GNOME Foundation.


Microsoft's confirmation of their GitHub acquisition can be read at Microsoft.com.
