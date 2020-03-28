Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 28 March 2020 at 09:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
In hopefully meaning less regressions moving forward for DXVK with the latest open-source Vulkan drivers, the Mesa continuous integration (CI) infrastructure saw support added for playing DirectX (DXGI) traces with DXVK/Wine.

Consulting firm Igalia under contract for Valve added support for APITrace with DXGI traces to the Mesa CI.

This merge request landed into Mesa 20.1 on Friday for updating the CI bits. Wine, DXVK, and the Windows APITrace are now added to their Vulkan testing container and support for handling APItrace DXGI traces. The Windows version of APITrace will carry out a headless replay of various DirectX traces as another test for Mesa's growing continuous integration efforts.

Igalia's Andres Gomez commented in the MR, "This is our intention [for upstream testing with these bits]. We just don't have the needed HW yet available to plug it in for the needs of the upstream pipeline."

This will allow exercising DXVK and the Vulkan drivers under test for hopefully ensuring no regressions are introduced into mainline Mesa ANV/RADV drivers that would hurt the performance or break compatibility, at least to the extent of their DXGI trace coverage with different games/software, With all that Valve has been investing in advancing the open-source Linux graphics drivers, it's about time they add more CI to back it up.
