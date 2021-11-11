Mesa 21.3-rc5 Released With Numerous Intel / AMD / Zink Fixes

The Mesa 21.3 development cycle continues dragging on due to blocker bugs affecting the Intel code, so instead it's another week with a new release candidate.
Mesa 21.3-rc5 is out with a random assortment of mostly fixes to Intel, AMD Radeon, and Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code. The blocker bugs holding up the release include Piglit test failures and dEQP failures on Intel graphics hardware. It's possible other blocker bugs may come up, but traditionally they tend to be Intel-oriented simply due to Intel having better and more robust test coverage of Mesa on their hardware. Hopefully the few blocker bugs will get resolved in the next week or so to allow Mesa 21.3.0 to roll-out.
Mesa 21.3-rc5 has several bug fixes for the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver code, dropping two pre-production Alder Lake S PCI IDs from the drivers, several Zink fixes, fixing GPU hangs with the SQTT code when capturing from the compute code, and other random fixes.
See the 21.3-rc5 release announcement for the full list of this week's fixes.
Mesa 21.3 as the quarterly feature release to this open-source graphics driver component yields many significant improvements including experimental RADV ray-racing support, RADV NGG culling by default, OpenGL ES 3.2 for Zink, and much more.
2 Comments