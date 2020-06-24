Mesa 20.2 Gets A Release Schedule With Hopes Of Shipping By End Of August
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 June 2020 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
It should hardly come as a surprise if you regularly follow the Mesa quarterly release cadence for these open-source Vulkan/OpenGL drivers, but a release schedule has now been committed for next quarter's Mesa 20.2.

The release schedule puts the Mesa 20.2.0 release at the end of August, just as we have been expecting. Granted, with any release blocker delays it could easily mean the release doesn't ship until September with Mesa release delays being somewhat common.

The other important date for this Mesa 20.2 schedule is 20.2-rc1 on 5 August with that marking the code branching / feature freeze. So there is just over one month to go for any new functionality to land for making this next Mesa release.

Between RC1 and final are the usual weekly release candidates as laid out with the calendar. Intel's Dylan Baker is going to serve as the 20.2 release manager.

Mesa 20.2 so far has Intel DG1 graphics card support, initial AMD Radeon "Sienna Cichlid" support, various Intel ANV and RADV Vulkan driver improvements, RADV ACO back-end is incredibly great shape, Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan now supports GL 3.0, and a lot more plus whatever else manages to land in the next month.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid
Zink Is Now OpenGL 3.0 Complete For Generic GL Over Vulkan
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan Now Exposes GLSL 1.30
Mesa 20.0.8 Released To End Out The Series
LLVMpipe Gains Support For On-Disk Shader Cache
Mesa 20.1.1 Released With The Open-Source Driver Stack Being In Good Shape
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released