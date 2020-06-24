It should hardly come as a surprise if you regularly follow the Mesa quarterly release cadence for these open-source Vulkan/OpenGL drivers, but a release schedule has now been committed for next quarter's Mesa 20.2.
The release schedule puts the Mesa 20.2.0 release at the end of August, just as we have been expecting. Granted, with any release blocker delays it could easily mean the release doesn't ship until September with Mesa release delays being somewhat common.
The other important date for this Mesa 20.2 schedule is 20.2-rc1 on 5 August with that marking the code branching / feature freeze. So there is just over one month to go for any new functionality to land for making this next Mesa release.
Between RC1 and final are the usual weekly release candidates as laid out with the calendar. Intel's Dylan Baker is going to serve as the 20.2 release manager.
Mesa 20.2 so far has Intel DG1 graphics card support, initial AMD Radeon "Sienna Cichlid" support, various Intel ANV and RADV Vulkan driver improvements, RADV ACO back-end is incredibly great shape, Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan now supports GL 3.0, and a lot more plus whatever else manages to land in the next month.
