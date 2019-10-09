There still is another month until the feature freeze for Mesa 19.3 to end out 2019 and it will be a big one.
In addition to the continued flurry of OpenGL driver activity and bits like Zink potentially being merged, the Intel and AMD Radeon Vulkan drivers have been seeing more extension work for 19.3-devel. Here's the latest.
Intel "ANV" Vulkan now supports:
- VK_KHR_shader_clock
- VK_KHR_shader_float_controls
- VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_ballot
- VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_vote
Radeon "RADV" Vulkan now supports:
- VK_KHR_shader_clock
The Intel and RADV drivers continue doing a good job staying relatively on-par with the weekly/bi-weekly revisions to the Vulkan spec and particularly for supporting the prominent extensions.
Meanwhile fun over on the Intel (Iris) Gallium3D side does bring a notable Broadwell fix. This Broadwell stall fix delivers a ~22% performance improvement for at least one GFXBench5 scene while likely other OpenGL cases may be helped too.
