Mesa developers have been off to a busy start this week with a lot of new code merged affecting multiple drivers.
Among the new code merged to Mesa 19.1 over the past day or so has included:
- Support for ARB_multi_draw_indirect within the Virgl code for guest VM acceleration. ARB_multi_draw_indirect is one of the required extensions by OpenGL 4.3.
- Also merged to Virgl was ARB_indirect_parameters, an extension mandated by OpenGL 4.6.
- The Softpipe reference driver meanwhile now supports geometry shaders with multiple streams and enables ARB_gpu_shader5 vertex streams for this driver.
- Softpipe also picked up support for indexed queries.
- Intel's new Iris Gallium3D driver meanwhile added support for NV_compute_shader_derivatives. That extension allows for using derivatives within compute shaders. The i965 driver also received similar support.
- Meanwhile the Intel ANV Vulkan driver has wired up VK_NV_compute_shader_derivatives, which is the Vulkan equivalent of the OpenGL compute shader derivatives extension.
- Also new to the Intel Vulkan driver is VK_KHR_swapchain support.
These changes and more will be part of the Mesa 19.1 quarterly feature release that should debut around the end of May.
Add A Comment