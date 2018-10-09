Igalia's Juan Suarez Romero as the Mesa 18.2 series release manager is putting the finishing touches on the 18.2.3 point release to benefit Steam Play / Proton / Wine games.
This latest bi-weekly point release to the Mesa 18.2 stable series has over three dozen patches queued so far and several of them are for fixes/workarounds to different games. Those affected games include Rage, Yakuza, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, ARMA 3, and No Man's Sky.
Most of the work is adding DRIRC workarounds / program-specific settings to handle their quirky/non-standard behavior. There are also updates for using the build-id when available for the Mesa shader disk cache, various Intel ANV VUlkan driver fixes, and an assortment of other smaller fixes.
If there are no last minute hold-ups, Mesa 18.2.3 will be officially released on Friday, 19 October. The current list of changes can be found on Mesa-dev.
